News to Know for Dec. 29: Stimulus check update; COVID-19 testing event; Resort casino proposals in Richmond

There will be chilly temperatures return through midweek before clouds and rain return for the Holiday.
Sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Albert Vandegriek Jr. was last seen Monday at 12:45 p.m. along Providence Village Drive in Sterling. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Monday night on behalf of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.
Vandegriek stands at 6-foot-2 inches tall and 190 pounds, with black eyes and white hair. He could potentially be wearing blue sweatpants, blue shoes and a blue sweatshirt.
It is believed that he could be driving a white 2004 Subaru Outback wagon with VA plates: ZJ-2363 with a wheelchair carrier on the back.
Anyone with helpful tips can contact 703-777-1021.
President Donald Trump’s push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks now rests with the Senate after the House voted overwhelmingly to meet the president’s demand to increase the $600 stipends, but Republicans have shown little interest in boosting spending.
After bipartisan approval by the House, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned, “There is no good reason for Senate Republicans to stand in the way.”
“There’s strong support for these $2,000 emergency checks from every corner of the country,” Schumer said in a statement late Monday. He called on McConnell to make sure the Senate helps “meet the needs of American workers and families who are crying out for help.”
The Richmond and Henrico health districts are working together to hold a large-scale COVID-19 testing event this week.
The event will take place on Dec. 29 from 12-2 p.m. at The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Approximately 400 tests will be available.
The health districts planned the large-scale event to accommodate an increase in demand after traveling for the holidays.
Registration is preferred, but walk-ups are also welcome. To register, call 804-205-3501.
A huge U.S. study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway Monday as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak.
Public health experts say more options in addition to the two vaccines now being dispensed. One made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, the other by Moderna, is critical to amassing enough shots for the country and the world.
The candidate made by Novavax Inc. is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the United States. Some 30,000 volunteers are needed to prove if the shot — a different kind than its Pfizer and Moderna competitors — really works and is safe.
County leaders will use federal funding from the CARES Act to help residents pay bills that are more than 30 days past due.
The charges must be for water and sewer use between March 1 and Dec. 30 - and again - it must be because of economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications for the funding must be received by Jan. 22. They will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The city of Richmond will begin accepting proposals for a resort casino, the Stoney administration announced Monday. But once a project is selected, it will be up to voters to approve.
The qualifications and proposals are due to the city no later than 3 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2021.
At that time, the administration will begin the selection process, which will include resident feedback and third-party expert consultation.
