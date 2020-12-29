Mass COVID-19 testing event held at The Diamond in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people in the metro-Richmond area were tested for COVID-19 at a mass drive-thru event at The Diamond in Richmond. The goal is to stop community spread of the Coronavirus and keep the burden off the health care system.
“We’re offering this testing in general for the covid surge,” said Lanier Olsson, Richmond & Henrico Health Districts Community Testing Project Manager.
Hundreds of cars were lined up well before the start of the event at noon Tuesday.
“This definitely allows us to see as many people as we can during that two hour period,” said Olsson.
Health officials say there was a significant surge in people coming for free testing. Over the summer, the health districts reported low turnout for community testing events.
That is now changing as people, concerned after their travels this month, are finding it harder and harder to get quickly tested around area.
“We’ve had a really increased turnout throughout the holiday season and you know that’s why we’re offering these large-scale events that are accessible in the community because we want to offer people testing,” Olsson.
This is the second, mass testing event held at The Diamond. Earlier this month, the health districts held a similar event for post-Thanksgiving travelers concerned about COVID-19. They ended up testing about 400 people at that time.
The health districts plan to hold more events next week for people to get tested.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.