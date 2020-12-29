Juvenile confesses to assaulting employee, theft of services

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a female juvenile has confessed to attacking an employee after leaving a business without paying.
According to police, the girl, whose age and identity have not been released, attempted to leave a business downtown without paying just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. She is said to have assaulted an employee at the front door before leaving out the back exit.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.