Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute
A ferry has operated at that location since the late 1700s. (Source: NBC Washington)
By Associated Press | December 29, 2020 at 9:04 AM EST - Updated December 29 at 9:04 AM

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - Government officials in northern Virginia are bemoaning the closing of the last remaining ferry crossing the Potomac River.

A ferry has operated at that location since the late 1700s. But the operators of White’s Ferry announced Monday on Facebook that they were ending the cable-drawn ferry operation between Montgomery County, Maryland, and Loudoun County, Virginia.

The decision is effective immediately.

It came after a Virginia judge ruled last month that the ferry company had no right to use a privately-owned parcel of land on the Virginia side of the river as a landing site.

