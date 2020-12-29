Henrico Police searching for man accused of attacking gas station employees during robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico County are looking for a man they say attacked two gas station employees during a robbery.
It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 at the Sunoco on Chamberlayne Road.
Police say the man demanded money from an employee and then hit them on the head multiple times with a metal object.
A second employee was also reportedly struck after getting into a fight with the suspect.
Anyone with information on who the man is should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
