Henrico Police searching for man accused of attacking gas station employees during robbery
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 4:39 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico County are looking for a man they say attacked two gas station employees during a robbery.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 at the Sunoco on Chamberlayne Road.

Police say the man demanded money from an employee and then hit them on the head multiple times with a metal object.

A second employee was also reportedly struck after getting into a fight with the suspect.

Anyone with information on who the man is should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

