VIDEO: Richmond police searching for woman accused of assaulting employee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for help identifying a woman accused of attacking an employee after leaving a business without paying.
According to police, the woman attempted to leave a business downtown without paying just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. The woman is said to have assaulted an employee at the front door before leaving out the back exit.
Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
