VIDEO: Richmond police searching for woman accused of assaulting employee

Richmond police searching for woman accused of assaulting employee
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 28, 2020 at 6:33 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 6:33 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for help identifying a woman accused of attacking an employee after leaving a business without paying.

According to police, the woman attempted to leave a business downtown without paying just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. The woman is said to have assaulted an employee at the front door before leaving out the back exit.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

