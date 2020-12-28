Senior Alert canceled for Virginia man

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A senior alert for an 89-year-old man who was reported missing out of Louden County Monday has been canceled.
Albert Vandegriek Jr. was last seen Monday at 12:45 p.m. along Providence Village Drive in Sterling. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Monday night on behalf of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.
Vandegriek stands at 6-foot-2 inches tall and 190 pounds, with black eyes and white hair. He could potentially be wearing blue sweatpants, blue shoes and a blue sweatshirt.
He suffers from a cognitive impairment, which adds additional danger to his health and safety due to his disappearance.
State police say Vandegriek has been safely located.
