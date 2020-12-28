Richmond police searching for man who stole gun, gifts from vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are asking for help identifying a man accused of taking a gun and gifts from a vehicle he stole on Christmas Eve.
Police say the man is accused of stealing a vehicle that was left running in the 700 block of Everett Street. The vehicle was later found in an assigned parking space and was towed by the parking space’s owner.
The suspect stole Christmas presents and a handgun from the vehicle before leaving it behind.
Police say five other firearms have been stolen from the Old Town Manchester neighborhood in the past 10 days.
Anyone with information on who the man is should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.