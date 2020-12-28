First Alert: Rain likely across Central Virginia to ring in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert: A prolonged period of rain is likely to close out 2020 on New Year’s Eve and ring in 2021 on New Year’s Day.
The rain would most likely begin during the afternoon on New Year’s Eve and continue through much of New Year’s Day.
The exact timing and amount of rain is still to be determined as we get closer to New Year’s and we fine tune the forecast.
The rain could even come with a low chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a portion of North Carolina in a 15% risk (which equates to a slight risk) on Friday. The highest risk for storms likely stays south of Virginia, but there may end up being a low risk for strong storms extending into Southern Virginia on New Year’s Day.
If enough rain falls on the last day of 2020, it would be the second wettest year on record in Richmond.
63.44 inches of rain has already fallen in 2020. There needs to be an additional 0.30 inches of rain at the airport for the second wettest year on record.
