Police: Suspect sought in attempted carjacking in Chesterfield
By Adrianna Hargrove | December 28, 2020 at 8:11 AM EST - Updated December 28 at 8:11 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought in an attempted carjacking that took place in Chesterfield earlier this month.

On Dec. 3 around 5:45 p.m., police say a male suspect approached the victim as he was getting into his vehicle in the 11600 block of Busy Street.

According to police, the suspect struck the victim several times with a blunt object knocking him to the ground.

The suspect attempted to take the victim’s vehicle but was unsuccessful, then fled the area on foot.

A dark-colored SUV was seen in the area at the time and may possibly be involved, police say.

A dark-colored SUV was seen in the area at the time and may possibly be involved, police say. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.

