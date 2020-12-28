Police: Suspect sought in attempted carjacking in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought in an attempted carjacking that took place in Chesterfield earlier this month.
On Dec. 3 around 5:45 p.m., police say a male suspect approached the victim as he was getting into his vehicle in the 11600 block of Busy Street.
According to police, the suspect struck the victim several times with a blunt object knocking him to the ground.
The suspect attempted to take the victim’s vehicle but was unsuccessful, then fled the area on foot.
A dark-colored SUV was seen in the area at the time and may possibly be involved, police say.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.
