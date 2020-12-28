Police: Man shot, killed homeowner during break-in, then stole her car

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a man who they believe shot and killed a homeowner before stealing the woman’s car. The homeowner killed during the break-in has been identified.
Caroline County police said the man entered a home, and the homeowners interrupted the break-in. Investigators believe the man exited the residence, shot and killed Carla Marie Trost, 47, and then took her vehicle.
The stolen vehicle is an orange 2006 Honda Element SUV with Virginia tags CUKTL. Police released photos of the man, who they are attempting to identify.
The homeowner observed a brown or bronze Subaru Forrester or small SUV, driven by a white male wearing an orange hunting hat. The people involved should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.
“We will not rest until this murder is solved,” Caroline County Police said in a statement.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking If anyone has any information that may help identify these people of interest, they are asked to call 804-633-5400 or email agarthaffner@co.caroline.va.us. If you wish to remain anonymous, call 804-633-1133 or the Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also text your information to CRIMES using the keyword “iTip” or online at www.780-1000.com.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.