Over 4,100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Va. | 14 new outbreaks reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 340,297 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Tuesday, a 4,122 case increase in 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 4,920 deaths with 17,782 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 4,191,183 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently 12.2%.
The rate jumped from 8.8 percent on Dec. 3 to 9.5% on Dec. 4. On Dec. 5, the positivity rate reached 10.6% and it raised to 10.9% on Dec. 8. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
At the beginning of the pandemic, health officials used the positivity rate as a way to measure if enough testing was being done.
“Based on a World Health Organization analysis, 10% (or less) was the goal to shoot for. If 10% of PCR tests among symptomatic or high-risk individuals were positive, then we were conducting enough testing to find stray cases that couldn’t be found through contact tracing,” the health department said.
While it took a while to get to that point, health officials can now use the percent positivity to look at trends over time.
“An increase or decrease over time can indicate that new infections are increasing or decreasing. At this point, percent positivity should not be used to determine the percent of the population that has a new infection, but rather the trends over time,” the department said.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Fourteen new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday. The total in the state is now at 1,902.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 43,683 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 12,727 cases, 598 hospitalizations, 165 deaths
- Henrico: 11,999 cases, 675 hospitalizations, 290 deaths
- Richmond: 8,954 cases, 552 hospitalizations, 93 deaths
- Hanover: 3,678 cases, 189 hospitalizations, 71 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,366 cases, 106 hospitalizations, 33 deaths
- Goochland: 604 cases, 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.