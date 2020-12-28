News to Know for Dec. 28: President signs relief bill; Caroline County homicide; CVS vaccines; Recycling Christmas trees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Temperatures will warm up on Monday, followed by chilly weather Tuesday and Wednesday.
Then it turns warm and wet for New Year’s Eve and Day.
Today there will be increasing Clouds. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.
President Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.
The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as an increase in food stamp benefits.
The signing, at his private club in Florida, came amid escalating criticism over his eleventh-hour demands for larger, $2,000 relief checks and scaled-back spending even though the bill had already passed the House and Senate by wide margins.
The Richmond-Henrico Health District will be hosting another mass testing event at The Diamond on Dec. 29.
The free drive-thru tests will be in the parking lot from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The health district plans to test around 400 people.
To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday (except holidays).
CVS will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations at over 870 long-term care facilities in Virginia.
The nationwide mobilized effort will begin in the commonwealth starting on December 28 in 874 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.
CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.
Police are looking for a man who they believe shot and killed a homeowner before stealing the woman’s car.
Caroline County police said the man entered a home, and the homeowners interrupted the break-in. Investigators believe the man exited the residence, shot the 47-year-old homeowner and then took her vehicle.
The stolen vehicle is an orange 2006 Honda Element SUV with Virginia tags CUKTL. Police released photos of the man, who they are attempting to identify.
The homeowner observed a brown or bronze Subaru Forrester or small SUV, driven by a white male wearing an orange hunting hat. The people involved should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.
If anyone has any information that may help identify these people of interest, they are asked to call 804-633-5400 or email agarthaffner@co.caroline.va.us. If you wish to remain anonymous, call 804-633-1133 or the Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Applications are open for Henrico Public School students to inquire about specialty and career training, the district announced on Saturday.
Students can take classes in a variety of subjects, including agriculture, construction, communications, health science, computer systems and more.
More information about courses at Henrico’s Advanced Career Education Center can be found here.
As the time comes to remove the Christmas lights and festive decorations from your home, keep recycling in mind.
For a list of locations in central Virginia, click here.
