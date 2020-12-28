Monday Forecast: Not as cold today, but temperature drops off again tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will warm up on Monday, followed by chilly weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Then it turns warm and wet for New Year’s Eve and Day.
MONDAY: Increasing Clouds. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a chilly N breeze. Lows lower 30s, highs mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows lower 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FIRST ALERT: Another energetic system heads our way and we have the chance to see another heavy rain system for New Year’s Eve and Day.
THURSDAY: NEW YEARS EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance 70%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain Likely. Could be heavy. Warm. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, starting warm with temperatures steady or dropping through the day. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in upper 50s before turning colder late.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s
