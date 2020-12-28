Henrico long-term care facility to administer COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week nursing homes across the country are preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff, and Central Virginia is no exception. Westport Rehab in Richmond will begin giving out the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday.
NBC12 has been following the vaccine in Virginia for a full two weeks now. First health care workers got their shots and now it’s time for nursing homes. A Richmond facility couldn’t be more excited their time has come.
All over the world, images are starting to pour in of residents at long-term care facilities getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This week, U.S. nursing homes are now racing at the opportunity. Westport Rehab in Richmond is one of them.
“We’re excited. We’re so excited to be able to participate in this. The staff is excited, Residents are excited, Families are excited. It’s something we’ve been talking about for quite some time and it’s here,” Operations Director Elazar Fischer said.
The facility is scheduled to begin those vaccinations Wednesday morning. They’re calling it “a shot towards a better future” on in-house promotional materials.
So far, some 90% of residents say they plan to be there. Staffers are also encouraged to show up, even if they don’t have to work that day.
“I absolutely think this is an opportunity to not only help our facility but to really help all those lockdowns that are happening. No one appreciates them. No one likes it,” Fischer added. They won’t be doing it alone. CVS and Walgreens are partnering to help administer those vaccines. “The testing location is going to be central. They’re not going around to every room.”
It’s a similar setup to the vaccine rollout we’ve seen at nursing homes across the country. Some started administering them Monday. The group that owns Westport Rehab has 4 other facilities in Central Virginia.
All are set to give out the vaccine this week.
“The idea is we gotta do what we can, do our part to remove this from the world. We want it away,” Fischer added.
Two vaccines spread apart are required in order for it to be effective. Westport will welcome CVS and Walgreens back on-site in three weeks for the final dose.
