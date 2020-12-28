Henrico County to use CARES Act funding for utility assistance

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Some help is on the way for people in Henrico County who have outstanding utility bills because of hardship from the pandemic.
County leaders will use federal funding from the CARES Act to help residents pay bills that are more than 30 days past due.
The charges must be for water and sewer use between March 1 and Dec. 30 - and again - it must be because of economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications for the funding must be received by Jan. 22. They will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
