GRTC reports two new COVID cases among employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An additional two GRTC employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the transit company announced on Monday.
The employee identified as case #44 was last at work on Dec. 24 and has no public-facing duties. Now they are quarantining at home after a one-day hospitalization.
The other worker, identified as case #45, is the 41st coronavirus case that’s been reported at GRTC in total. That person was last at work on Dec. 19 and also has no public-facing duties. They are now quarantined at home with mild symptoms.
Although the bus system saw some service delays earlier this month due to quarantined staff, GRTC continues to operate normally.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.