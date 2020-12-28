GRTC reports two new COVID cases among employees

By NBC12 Newsroom | December 28, 2020 at 7:52 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 7:52 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An additional two GRTC employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the transit company announced on Monday.

The employee identified as case #44 was last at work on Dec. 24 and has no public-facing duties. Now they are quarantining at home after a one-day hospitalization.

The other worker, identified as case #45, is the 41st coronavirus case that’s been reported at GRTC in total. That person was last at work on Dec. 19 and also has no public-facing duties. They are now quarantined at home with mild symptoms.

Although the bus system saw some service delays earlier this month due to quarantined staff, GRTC continues to operate normally.

The full list of confirmed staff and contractor cases is available here.

