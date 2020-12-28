Free COVID-19 testing set for Tuesday at The Diamond in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Time has not run out if you are looking to get a free COVID-19 test Tuesday in Richmond. The Diamond, located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., will play host to a massive drive-thru testing site.
“We are just there to get people tested. We’re not there to do anything other than that,” said Tracey Avery-Geter, Nurse Practitioner.
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are holding the drive-thru testing event on Tuesday from noon until 2 PM. Organizers say they saw a rush for testing around other holidays this year.
“We suggest that people come out if you’ve been out with your family during the Christmas break and you wanted to get tested to find out your status. We definitely recommend that. If you’ve been traveling and you are back in the area, we want you to get tested,” said Avery-Geter.
Just after Thanksgiving, the health districts held a similar mass testing event at The Diamond. Almost 400 people turned out for that drive-thru clinic held earlier this month.
The health districts have 400 tests available for Tuesday’s event. These events are aimed at stopping community spread, especially if you’ve traveled in recent weeks.
“Just because you’re not having symptoms doesn’t mean that you don’t actually have the virus and that you can’t spread it to those in the community who are more susceptible and may have a different outcome than you may have if you have the virus,” said Avery-Geter.
You can call 804-205-3501 to register for the event, which will help speed up the process once you get there but it’s not required.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.