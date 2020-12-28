Chesterfield woman last seen leaving residence

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Chesterfield woman has been reported missing and was last seen leaving her residence.
Charlene Taylor was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her residence in the 2900 block of Haddington Court around 11 p.m. Taylor was reported missing by the police on Dec. 28 around 10:45 a.m.
Taylor is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved red shirt, black jeans and black and pink shoes.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.
