Authorities: Off-duty deputy shot while confronting suspect

(AP) YORKTOWN, Va. - Authorities say an off-duty deputy was shot while he was confronting a person who was breaking into vehicles in Virginia.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office told WAVY-TV they were notified about the shooting in Yorktown early Monday morning.
The wounded deputy was from another jurisdiction. He has been transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Officials say the victim was a homeowner in the area.
It was not clear if the suspect was breaking into his vehicle.
Deputies say one person has been arrested.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.