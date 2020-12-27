UVa. surveying parents for pandemic’s impact on young children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Researchers at the University of Virginia are surveying families to analyze the pandemic’s impact on younger children.
Surveyors want to hear about young children’s early care and education experiences during COVID-19.
Parents or guardians should be in Virginia and have a child or baby younger than kindergarten age.
This survey will take 10-15 minutes.
If you have any questions, contact Grace Kegley from the University of Virginia by email at kgk4pu@virginia.edu or by phone at 434-297-6882.
