Staunton Police Department searching for endangered adult

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Staunton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a man who has been missing since Christmas Day, and is considered to be in danger due to a medical condition.
Keith Roberson, 39, was last seen at 11 p.m. on December 25, on the 300 block of Hoover Street in Staunton, wearing jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black tennis shoes. He is approximately 5′ 08″, weighing 190 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair, and a goatee. Staunton P.D. says that Roberson has tattoos on his neck and left arm, as well as a scar on his left forearm, which may help identify him.
S.P.D. encourages you to contact the department with any information at (540) 332-3842.
STAUNTON POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE -- 12/26/2020
Keith was also carrying a black backpack. Keith has a goatee style beard, tattoos on his neck and left arm, and a scar on his left forearm.
If you have information regarding Keith Roberson’s whereabouts please contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842.
