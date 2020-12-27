RPD recruiting first responders for free creative writing class

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is recruiting first responders for a creative writing workshop that begins in January.
The First Responses Project is a free workshop that is open to former and current police, fire and EMS personnel.
Participants can write on subjects of their choosing in the form of an essay, memoir, fiction, poetry or even a play. Other classmates give feedback on the written work.
Richmond Major Crimes Lieutenant Anthony Jackson attended the workshop and encouraged others to join.
“Journaling or writing in a diary have never appealed to me as I never considered myself to be a writer. I didn’t think I would enjoy writing stories so much until I wrote my first one. Writing for this class has given me a new way to express myself that I never imagined,” Jackson said. “There is also an added bonus of sharing a class with other first responders. Although we may come from different backgrounds and disciplines, we are able to bond together and relate to each other over our shared experiences.”
In Jackson’s essay, titled “Who I am,” he described the intersectionality of being a Black man and a police officer.
“I fit the profile of many people: Walter Scott, Amadou Diallo, Philando Castile, and George Floyd. I also fit the profile of Michael Slager, Sean Carroll, Richard Murphy, Edward McMellon, Kenneth Boss, Jeronimo Yanez, and Derek Chauvin,” Jackson wrote. “I am a black man. I am also a police officer. Both of these make up who I am. Alone, neither of these fully define me.”
The 12-week session starts Jan. 14 and ends March 29. Sessions are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30-9 p.m.
