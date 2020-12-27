Richmond, Henrico holding large-scale COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico health districts are working together to hold a large-scale COVID-19 testing event this week.
The event will take place on Dec. 29 from 12-2 p.m. at The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Approximately 400 tests will be available.
The health districts planned the large-scale event to accommodate an increase in demand after traveling for the holidays.
“Historically, we’ve seen an increase in demand for COVID testing after a holiday,” said Lanier Olsson, community testing manager. “Folks think back on their time with families and start to wonder if it was the safest option. People want to know their status and we encourage that.”
Registration is preferred, but walk-ups are also welcome. To register, call 804-205-3501.
