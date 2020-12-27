Mechanicsville Elementary students donate 500+ sock pairs to homeless organization

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Students at Mechanicsville Elementary School collected more than 500 pairs of socks for those in need this holiday season.
A total of 569 sock pairs will be donated to Homeward, an organization that works to prevent, reduce and end homelessness in the Richmond area, according to a post from Hanover County Public Schools.
Homeward works with Daily Planet Health Services, the organization’s shelter and housing program partners, and Richmond officials to assess, develop and deploy strategies to meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness during COVID-19.
There are many things people in Central Virginia can do to support Homeward’s mission. This includes donating to agencies, like United Way. You can also volunteer with Homeward: Volunteer opportunities can be found here. You can also fill out a form if you’re concerned about someone sleeping outdoors.
If you’d like to join Mechanicsville Elementary School in donating to Homeward, here are some of the items they accept:
- Travel and full-sized lotions, shampoos and toothpaste
- Full-sized soaps and deodorants
- Feminine hygiene products
- New brushes, combs, white t-shirts, hats, gloves, socks and underwear
- Baby wipes, diapers and adult diapers
- Bus tickets and gift cards to fast food restaurants and non-specific cards
- For a full list, visit this site.
