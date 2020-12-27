Man fighting for life after shooting in Richmond’s Southside

Man fighting for life after shooting in Richmond’s Southside
Generic shot of crime scene tape. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)
By Hannah Eason | December 27, 2020 at 10:13 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 10:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Richmond on Sunday.

Richmond police responded to 209 Plazaview Road, near East Belt Boulevard, around 7:56 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Police say the man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is obtained.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.