Man fighting for life after shooting in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Richmond on Sunday.
Richmond police responded to 209 Plazaview Road, near East Belt Boulevard, around 7:56 p.m. for reports of a person shot.
Police say the man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
