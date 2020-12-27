Henrico Co. temporarily suspends jail visitations

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled public visitation at two jail due to safety concerns.
Visitation is cancelled at Jail East and Jail West until the office can “ensure the environment is safe for residents and staff,” the county said on social media.
The Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the Virginia Department of Health on that process.
The office is researching way to provide virtual visitation for inmates and their families, and will make an announcement when it is available.
