Forecast: Starting Sunday below freezing but quickly warming up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn milder for the second half of the weekend into the start of the upcoming work week.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 30s, highs mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and colder again. Lows lower 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FIRST ALERT: Another energetic system heads our way and we have the chance to see another heavy rain system before 2020 end
THURSDAY: NEW YEARS EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance 50%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, especially in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s, turning colder late in the day. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
