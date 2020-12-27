Forecast: Starting Sunday below freezing but quickly warming up

Temperatures turn more seasonable today under mostly sunny skies

By Sophia Armata | December 27, 2020 at 5:22 AM EST - Updated December 27 at 5:22 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn milder for the second half of the weekend into the start of the upcoming work week.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 30s, highs mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and colder again. Lows lower 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

FIRST ALERT: Another energetic system heads our way and we have the chance to see another heavy rain system before 2020 end

THURSDAY: NEW YEARS EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance 50%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, especially in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s, turning colder late in the day. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

