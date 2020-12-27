FBI warns of fraud schemes regarding COVID-19 vaccines

By Hannah Eason | December 27, 2020 at 9:21 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 9:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI is warning the public about fraud schemes related to COVID-19 vaccines.

Scammers may use fabricated vaccine waitlists or medical costs to gather personal information and money.

Some of the indicators of a COVID-19 scam include:

  • Offers for early access to the vaccine with a deposit or payment
  • Requests to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine or to get on a waiting list
  • Offers for additional services when getting the vaccine
  • Unsolicited emails and calls from someone claiming to be from a medical office
  • Advertisements for vaccines from unknown sources

To avoid COVID-19 related fraud, check with your local state department, or the Virginia Department of Health, for updated vaccination information. The FBI advises people not to share any personal or health information with anyone other than a trusted medical professionals.

Generally speaking, always verify the spelling of web addresses, websites and email addresses that look trustworthy but may be imitations of legitimate sites.

