Virginia’s longest-serving sheriff, B.J. Roberts, dies 2 weeks before planned retirement

“Sheriff Roberts served our community for decades in law enforcement, first as a patrolman with the Newport News Police Department, then rising through the ranks of the Hampton University Campus Police to become the University’s Director of Police and Public Safety, and for the last 28 years as Hampton’s sheriff. His 1992 election as sheriff was trailblazing as he became the first African American constitutional officer elected in Hampton’s history,” Scott said in a statement. “His passing is a tremendous loss for Hampton and the entire Commonwealth.”