University: Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead

DALLAS (AP) - University of Utah officials say star freshman running back Ty Jordan has died.
Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the Mesquite, Texas, native’s death.
The school announced Jordan’s death on Saturday, a day after the 19 year old was named Pac-12′s newcomer of the year.
He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement that “words cannot express the devastation and heartache” that the team is feeling about Jordan’s death.
