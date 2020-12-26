Two tornadoes strike Suffolk, Virginia on Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two tornadoes struck the City of Suffolk, Virginia on Christmas Eve, overturning a trailer and damaging several homes.
The National Weather Service confirmed that two EF-1 tornadoes hit Suffolk just before 11:30 Thursday evening.
The first tornado touched down at 11:21 and was only on the ground for about one minute while traveling a third of a mile. In that short time, it produced winds up to 90 mph, significantly damaged a home, flipped over a large pick-up truck, and uprooted/snapped several large trees.
A second EF-1 tornado was spawned at 11:28pm by the same thunderstorm near Dutch Road in Suffolk. The tornado had winds up to 100 mph and caused significant damage to six homes along Dutch road, flipped a large trailer, and uprooted more trees. That tornado was on the ground for more than two miles and lifted three minutes later at 11:31.
