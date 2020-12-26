Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home

By Associated Press | December 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 7:03 PM

ATKINS, Ark. (AP) - Two women and three girls have been found dead in a home in northwest Arkansas.

Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as suspected homicides.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones says deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. Friday and found the five people dead in a home in Atkins. The city is about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock.

He says the dead were between 8 and 50 years old and are all believed to have been related.

Jones did not provide details on how they died. He also didn’t say whether investigators have a suspect.

He says there is no threat to the public.

