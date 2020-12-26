Richmonders can recycle Christmas trees, electronics, more at ‘Bring One for the Chipper’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s E-Cycle Day is right around the corner, and residents can recycle Christmas trees, documents, electronics and chemicals for free.
The 13th annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event offers an alternative to throwing away many household products and items.
Here are the services the city will offer:
- Christmas tree recycling
- Residents can also leave Christmas trees on the curb between Dec. 28 and Jan. 9 and they will be recycled
- OR drop off at the East Richmond Road Convenience Center, 3800 East Richmond Road, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
- Document shredding: up to five boxes, remove all staples and binders
- Electronics recycling: computer systems and accessories, televisions and printers
- Chemicals: pesticides, herbicides, oil-based paints, rodent poison
The event is Saturday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road. Proof of residency is required.
