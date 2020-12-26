Henrico high school students can now apply for specialty, career training

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Applications are open for Henrico Public School students to inquire about specialty and career training, the district announced on Saturday.
Students can take classes in a variety of subjects, including agriculture, construction, communications, health science, computer systems and more. More information about courses at Henrico’s Advanced Career Education Center can be found here.
Eighth graders can apply for a high school specialty center, and admission is open to students enrolled in public schools, private schools and home-schools.
For more information and applications, visit this link.
For 10th and 11th graders, applications are open for Advanced Career Education centers.
To apply, visit this link and click on the application for “Class of 2022 and 2023.”
All applications are due Jan. 15.
