Fourth GRTC contractor tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another employee at the GRTC transit system has contracted COVID-19, the Greater Richmond Transit Company announced on Saturday.
The employee, listed as Case #43, was last at GRTC on Dec. 23, and does not have any public-facing duties. They are now quarantined at home with mild symptoms.
Case #43 is the fourth contractor to test positive for COVID-19. Between contractors and staff, 42 cases have been confirmed. Twenty-four of those employees are recovered, and 17 are actively on leave.
At this time, GRTC is operating normally with minor service delays on Saturday, Dec. 26.
