Forecast: Bitterly cold Saturday, warmer by Sunday

Full sunshine to start off your weekend, but you’ll still need to bundle up!

By Sophia Armata | December 26, 2020 at 6:13 AM EST - Updated December 26 at 6:13 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Quiet and cold weather expected into the workweek

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. COLD. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%).

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 30s, highs mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and colder again. Lows lower 20s, highs upper 30s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: Another energetic system heads our way and we have the chance to see another heavy rain system before 2020 end

THURSDAY: NEW YEARS EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs near 60s. (Rain Chance 60%)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.