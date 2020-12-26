Forecast: Bitterly cold Saturday, warmer by Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Quiet and cold weather expected into the workweek
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. COLD. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%).
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 30s, highs mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and colder again. Lows lower 20s, highs upper 30s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
FIRST ALERT: Another energetic system heads our way and we have the chance to see another heavy rain system before 2020 end
THURSDAY: NEW YEARS EVE: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs near 60s. (Rain Chance 60%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
