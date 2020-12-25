Woman gets life-long dream of mole removal granted ahead for Christmas

“Dear Dr. Niamtu, I have a special Christmas request for my 23-year-old daughter Morgan, who has more than 20 moles on her face and is very self-conscience about them. I wanted to make this request, even though I know it may be a long shot. Morgan is my oldest child of six children - and is still my little girl. It hurts me as a dad to see how self-conscience she is about her moles.”