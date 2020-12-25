Teen transported to hospital after stabbing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a teen has been transported to a hospital after being stabbed in Richmond.
On Dec. 25 at approximately 12:10 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 2300 block of Phaup Street for the report of a stabbing.
After arriving on the scene, police located a male in his late teens suffering from a laceration to the upper body.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police say a suspect is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
