News to Know for Dec. 25: Cold and breezy Christmas Day; US alters restrictions for UK travelers; Vandals destroy Chesterfield church bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether you’re sitting on the couch, unwrapping gifts or heading out the door, here’s a quick look at our top headlines.
It’s a cold blast for Friday with temperatures dropping throughout the day. A few flurries, or even snow showers, are likely but no accumulation is expected. Highs start in the morning in the upper 30s and drop through the day. See the full forecast here.
The United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.
The U.S. is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain and elsewhere.
Vandals destroyed a church bus used to take children to and from field trips for Victory Tabernacle Church on Genito Road.
Pastor Sam Luke said he couldn’t believe what was before him.
“It’s probably going to be just a total loss,” Luke said. “I don’t know why they targeted us.”
Police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile in Hopewell.
According to the investigation, the victim and two others met in Thomas Rolfe Court when a physical fight ensued. During the altercation, one of the individuals pulled out a firearm and shot multiple times.
RMC Events announced the creation of 100 new full-time and part-time jobs. The company is recruiting for External Services positions, which provide support at a growing number of client job sites in areas including Petersburg, New Kent, Short Pump and other locations within Central Virginia.
The Virginia Health Department launched a new vaccine dashboard tool to track the vaccination process in Virginia. The public can easily view data on vaccine totals, distribution areas, and even demographics on who is getting the shot.
As of Christmas Eve, more than 31,000 frontline workers in Virginia have received their first dose. Nearly 1,900 healthcare employees were injected over the last 24-hours.
When the Roman family immigrated from the Dominican Republic in 2005, they stayed in a mobile home with no running water. Their bathroom consisted of a bucket and bag that had to be refilled at a nearby truck stop. On Dec. 18, the family of four’s dream came true: They became homeowners through the Hanover Habitat for Humanity program.
