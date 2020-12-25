News to Know for Dec. 25: Cold and breezy Christmas Day; US alters restrictions for UK travelers; Vandals destroy Chesterfield church bus

Interstate 95 winds past Main Street Station in Richmond. (Source: Ned Oliver/ Virginia Mercury)
By Hannah Eason | December 25, 2020 at 8:17 AM EST - Updated December 25 at 8:20 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether you’re sitting on the couch, unwrapping gifts or heading out the door, here’s a quick look at our top headlines.

Cold and Breezy Christmas Day

It’s a cold blast for Friday with temperatures dropping throughout the day. A few flurries, or even snow showers, are likely but no accumulation is expected. Highs start in the morning in the upper 30s and drop through the day. See the full forecast here.

The US will require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

The United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.

The U.S. is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain and elsewhere.

Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases

Vandals destroy Chesterfield Church bus

Vandals destroyed a church bus used to take children to and from field trips for Victory Tabernacle Church on Genito Road.

Pastor Sam Luke said he couldn’t believe what was before him.

“It’s probably going to be just a total loss,” Luke said. “I don’t know why they targeted us.”

Juvenile transported to hospital after Hopewell shooting

Police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile in Hopewell.

According to the investigation, the victim and two others met in Thomas Rolfe Court when a physical fight ensued. During the altercation, one of the individuals pulled out a firearm and shot multiple times.

Police also say a maroon Mitsubishi four-door sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting.
100 positions in 100 days: RMC is hiring

RMC Events announced the creation of 100 new full-time and part-time jobs. The company is recruiting for External Services positions, which provide support at a growing number of client job sites in areas including Petersburg, New Kent, Short Pump and other locations within Central Virginia.

You can track where COVID-19 vaccines are given

The Virginia Health Department launched a new vaccine dashboard tool to track the vaccination process in Virginia. The public can easily view data on vaccine totals, distribution areas, and even demographics on who is getting the shot.

As of Christmas Eve, more than 31,000 frontline workers in Virginia have received their first dose. Nearly 1,900 healthcare employees were injected over the last 24-hours.

And lastly, something good!

One Hanover family is spending Christmas in their very own home, after help from Habitat for Humanity

When the Roman family immigrated from the Dominican Republic in 2005, they stayed in a mobile home with no running water. Their bathroom consisted of a bucket and bag that had to be refilled at a nearby truck stop. On Dec. 18, the family of four’s dream came true: They became homeowners through the Hanover Habitat for Humanity program.

The Roman family sits on the porch of their new home.
The Roman family sits on the porch of their new home. (Source: Habitat for Humanity)

