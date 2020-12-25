Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the time comes to remove the Christmas lights and festive decorations from your home, keep recycling in mind. Here are a few places in Central Virginia that Christmas tree recycling is available:
Richmond residents can recycle their trees during the city’s annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event. The event also includes document shredding, electronic recycling and other services.
The event will repurpose the trees into mulch.
“Bring One for the Chipper” will run on Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road.
Chesterfield County residents can participate in free tree recycling until Jan. 31.
Trees must be free of all ornaments.
Participating recycling centers:
- 3200 Warbro Road
- Open 7 a.m. tp 6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday-Sunday
- 6700 Landfill Drive
- Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday-Sunday
Hanover County residents can recycle their Christmas trees free of charge until Jan. 31.
Residents can recycle trees at any Hanover County trash and recycling center during normal business hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All decorations and tree stands must be removed beforehand.
Hanover recycling centers:
- 15188 Clazemont Road in Montpelier
- 11022 Lewistown Road in Ashland
Centers will be closed on Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Henrico residents can recycle Christmas trees until Jan. 10.
Trees are accepted at the following locations:
- Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, in the lower parking lot
- Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot
- Springfield Road Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, near Nuckols Road and Interstate 295
- Charles City Road Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road
Trees can be dropped off anytime at the Henrico Government Center and Eastern Government Center and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public use areas.
Trees must be free of tinsel, lights, ornaments, tree stands and water bowls. Please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing at all times.
