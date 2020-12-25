Hanover offering free Christmas tree recycling

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County residents can recycle their Christmas trees free of charge until Jan. 31.
Residents can recycle trees at any Hanover County trash and recycling center during normal business hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All decorations and tree stands must be removed beforehand.
Hanover recycling centers:
- 15188 Clazemont Road in Montpelier
- 11022 Lewistown Road in Ashland
Centers will be closed on Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
