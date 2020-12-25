Hanover offering free Christmas tree recycling

Parker Vivier and Marsden Olsen, both of Richmond, prepare to tie their tree to their car after purchasing from Frank Pichel's tree lot, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Richmond. (AP Photo/Will Newton) (Source: Will Newton)
By Hannah Eason | December 25, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated December 25 at 11:09 AM

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County residents can recycle their Christmas trees free of charge until Jan. 31.

Residents can recycle trees at any Hanover County trash and recycling center during normal business hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All decorations and tree stands must be removed beforehand.

Hanover recycling centers:

  • 15188 Clazemont Road in Montpelier
  • 11022 Lewistown Road in Ashland

Centers will be closed on Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

