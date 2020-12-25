Christmas Day Forecast: Cold and Breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a cold blast for Friday with high temperatures reached in the morning! Temperatures drop through the day.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny, windy and sharply colder. A few flurries or even snow showers are likely but no accumulation is expected. Highs in the upper 30s (in the morning) with temperatures dropping through the day.
Tonight will dip to coldest levels of the season, upper teens by tomorrow morning.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. COLD. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%).
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 30s, highs mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and colder again. Lows lower 20s, highs upper 30s.
FIRST ALERT: Another energetic system heads our way and we have the chance to see another heavy rain system before 2020 end
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
