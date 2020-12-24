Struggling Hanover family celebrates new homeownership alongside community

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - When the Roman family immigrated from the Dominican Republic in 2005, they stayed in a mobile home with no running water. Their bathroom consisted of a bucket and bag that had to be refilled at a nearby truck stop.
Five years later, they received a notice telling them they had to leave the property in 30 days. At the time, Ms. Roman suffered from a medical condition and surgery that left her disabled. Her husband felt that the family had hit rock bottom.
On Dec. 18, the family of four’s dream came true: They became homeowners through the Hanover Habitat for Humanity program. After years of perseverance and making every day good for their children, they were able to walk through their own home.
“My parents have definitely been through the gauge, through the water, through all the storms, but none of this could have been possible without you guys,” daughter Ali Roman said. “We went through a lot to get where we are, and our parents never made us feel like anything was wrong, it was just a normal day, so for them to finally have their forever home, it’s just a blessing.”
Between the tears and jumping with joy, the family knew their hard work had finally paid off. The family worked alongside Habitat’s construction crew and put in well over the required 300 hours of sweat equity hours Habitat homeowners must contribute in the program, according to a release from the organization.
Afterward, the community honored the family with a Christmas parade led by the Ashland Fire Company.
The Romans were able to sign the mortgage paperwork and receive their house keys exactly one week before Christmas. The family plans to move in immediately.
If you’d like to learn more about Habitat for Humanity, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.