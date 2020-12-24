Police arrest Richmond man in New Kent car break-ins

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A 24-year-old Richmond man has been charged with larceny in connection to several car break-ins in a New Kent neighborhood.
Rahkim Tharrington, of Eagle Trace Terrace in Richmond, was stopped by New Kent officers in the early morning of Christmas Eve. Police received reports of people going through cars in the Crestwicke Lane neighborhood earlier that morning.
Police said Tharrington was stopped near Pocahontas Trail after a caller saw their vehicle leaving the area of the larcenies.
A juvenile male from the Jefferson Davis Highway area of Chesterfield was a passenger in the vehicle, although there was no additional information included on the minor’s involvement.
Tharrington, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, was also wanted out of Hanover County on additional charges. Police said they found property removed from the Crestwicke neighborhood in the suspect’s vehicle. Items included a handgun, cash and credit cards.
New Kent Sheriff’s Office members are working to return the items.
