Police: 90-year-old man suffering from cognitive impairment reported missing

MANASSAS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 90-year-old man from Manassas, who is suffering cognitive impairment, has been reported missing.
James Ray Cowden was last seen on Dec. 23 on Evans Street in Manassas Park, Virginia, according to state police.
Cowden is possibly wearing a gold watch and driving a silver 2014 Toyota Camry Sedan with Virginia license plates: 2347CG.
Cowden also has a tattoo with the initials, ‘JRC’, on his right shoulder.
Police say Cowden’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information on Cowden’s whereabouts should contact the Manassas Police Department at 703-361-1136.
