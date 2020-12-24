Police: 90-year-old man suffering from cognitive impairment reported missing

Police: 90-year-old man suffering from cognitive impairment reported missing
James Ray Cowden (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | December 24, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 4:53 PM

MANASSAS, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 90-year-old man from Manassas, who is suffering cognitive impairment, has been reported missing.

James Ray Cowden was last seen on Dec. 23 on Evans Street in Manassas Park, Virginia, according to state police.

Cowden is possibly wearing a gold watch and driving a silver 2014 Toyota Camry Sedan with Virginia license plates: 2347CG.

Silver 2014 Camry Sedan
Silver 2014 Camry Sedan (Source: Virginia State Police)

Cowden also has a tattoo with the initials, ‘JRC’, on his right shoulder.

Police say Cowden’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Cowden’s whereabouts should contact the Manassas Police Department at 703-361-1136.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.