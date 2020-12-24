Police: Tractor-trailer driver charged after crash on I-64 in Henrico

By Adrianna Hargrove | December 24, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated December 24 at 4:34 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police say a tractor-trailer driver has been charged after overturning on I-64 east in Henrico.

At 1:18 p.m. on Dec. 24, police responded to an overturned tractor-trailer on I-64 east at Parham Road.

Tractor trailer crash
Tractor trailer crash (Source: Timmy Nguyen)

According to the investigation, a 2020 Western Express tractor, pulling a 53-foot trailer, was headed east in the center lane.

The driver, Jukweus-Jon Gordon, 32, ran off the road to the right and overturned his vehicle on the shoulder.

Gordon did not have any passengers. No injuries were reported.

Police say Gordon was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

