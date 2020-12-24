Police: No evidence of shots fired, no injuries after reports of ‘armed subject’ at Carolina Place Mall

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say there is currently no evidence that any shots were fired and there are no injuries after they responded to reports of an “armed subject” at Carolina Place Mall Thursday evening.
“Most graciously we have not had any victims or injuries in regards to this call for service,” said Pineville Police Lt. Corey Copley.
The Pineville Police Department says Carolina Place Mall has been completely cleared.
The police investigation continues but right now, they say they do not have evidence that any shots were fired or that there was an active shooter.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Police evacuated the mall is evacuated, but found no victims and have not found a shooter. There has been nobody located inside the mall and there is no suspect in custody.
The police department says it got between 12-18 calls about shots fired of people saying they heard guns shots. Pineville PD says it has gotten a tremendous amount of support from multiple agencies.
Officers reportedly searched inside the mall section by section. Nobody was reported missing.
Police say the mall is covered with cameras, so the director of security is looking at tapes to pinpoint where the call originated from.
“We just have to come as we’re called and do our job to get to the bottom of it,” Lt Corey Copley said.
CMPD is telling residents to please avoid the area. CMPD also says a reunification area was established at the Sams parking lot at 11425 Carolina Place Parkway. The access point is the Park Road Exit.
WBTV observed several law enforcement agencies on scene including CMPD, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
There’s still no clarity about exactly what happened at the mall and law enforcement officials have not provided any other information.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.