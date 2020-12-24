News to Know for Dec. 24: Warm and stormy Christmas Eve; VDH launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard; Northam announces $6M in economic grants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Santa Claus will make his trek around the world tonight, but first, here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Rain is likely from early Thursday morning through the afternoon and night, with some strong thunderstorms possible. It’ll be very warm, with highs in the low to mid 60s!
The Virginia Department of Health has added coronavirus vaccine data to the state’s daily COVID-19 dashboard through two tabs: Vaccine Summary and Vaccine Demographics.
The new information will keep the public informed about the number of COVID-19 vaccines distributed and administered, and will be updated daily.
Gov. Northam announced of $6 million in GO Virginia Grants will stimulate economic growth and address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will support 11 projects that foster innovation, expand workforce development programs and grow a portfolio of business-ready sites.
The funding will leverage an additional $6.5 million in local and other non-state resources to assist with ongoing economic diversification and growth efforts throughout the commonwealth.
Most offices are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with most hours going back to normal on Jan. 4. Find out what’s closed and when at this link!
Petersburg partners with restaurants to ‘Feed the Need’
A city-wide effort in Petersburg is giving businesses a boost while providing residents with a token of appreciation.
‘Feed the Need’ started during Thanksgiving with 8,000 free meals delivered to homes. It went so well, the city is doing it again with even more food headed to residents ahead of Christmas.
The meals are delivered straight to their door and left on the doorstep in a completely contactless manner.
Friends donate Christmas gifts to 24 kids in Richmond’s public housing
Tuesday morning, Richmond resident Mike Lee and three of his friends went door to door surprising and spreading holiday joy to those in need.
“This year has been challenging and so many people are in a dark place and we just wanted to shed a little light,” Lee said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.