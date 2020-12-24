News to Know for Dec. 24: Warm and stormy Christmas Eve; VDH launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard; Northam announces $6M in economic grants

News to Know for Dec. 24: Warm and stormy Christmas Eve; VDH launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard; Northam announces $6M in economic grants
By Hannah Eason | December 24, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 9:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Santa Claus will make his trek around the world tonight, but first, here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

A warm and stormy Christmas Eve

Rain is likely from early Thursday morning through the afternoon and night, with some strong thunderstorms possible. It’ll be very warm, with highs in the low to mid 60s!

First Alert Weather Thursday

VDH launches dashboard for COVID-19 vaccine

The Virginia Department of Health has added coronavirus vaccine data to the state’s daily COVID-19 dashboard through two tabs: Vaccine Summary and Vaccine Demographics.

The new information will keep the public informed about the number of COVID-19 vaccines distributed and administered, and will be updated daily.

VDH says while vaccines are a major step to ending the pandemic, it will take months to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated.
VDH says while vaccines are a major step to ending the pandemic, it will take months to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated. (Source: WTVM)

Northam announces $6 million in grants for economic growth

Gov. Northam announced of $6 million in GO Virginia Grants will stimulate economic growth and address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will support 11 projects that foster innovation, expand workforce development programs and grow a portfolio of business-ready sites.

The funding will leverage an additional $6.5 million in local and other non-state resources to assist with ongoing economic diversification and growth efforts throughout the commonwealth.

Gov. Northam announced of $6 million in GO Virginia Grants will stimulate economic growth and address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Northam announced of $6 million in GO Virginia Grants will stimulate economic growth and address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

City of Richmond releases holiday schedule

Most offices are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with most hours going back to normal on Jan. 4. Find out what’s closed and when at this link!

The James River and downtown Richmond.
The James River and downtown Richmond. (Source: Pixabay)

There’s good news, too!

Petersburg partners with restaurants to ‘Feed the Need’

A city-wide effort in Petersburg is giving businesses a boost while providing residents with a token of appreciation.

‘Feed the Need’ started during Thanksgiving with 8,000 free meals delivered to homes. It went so well, the city is doing it again with even more food headed to residents ahead of Christmas.

The meals are delivered straight to their door and left on the doorstep in a completely contactless manner.

Petersburg partners with restaurants to ‘Feed the Need’

Friends donate Christmas gifts to 24 kids in Richmond’s public housing

Tuesday morning, Richmond resident Mike Lee and three of his friends went door to door surprising and spreading holiday joy to those in need.

“This year has been challenging and so many people are in a dark place and we just wanted to shed a little light,” Lee said.

Friends donate Christmas gifts to 24 kids in Richmond’s public housing

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.