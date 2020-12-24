Mayor Stoney volunteers at Feedmore for ‘Meals on Wheels’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While this might be the first time Mayor Stoney volunteered at Feedmore for Meals on Wheels, he’s still hoping his actions will inspire others to get involved with volunteering.
On Dec. 24, with a face mask and gloves on, Mayor Stoney scooped sauce and prepared dinner for Meals on Wheels to bring in the holiday spirit.
Feedmore is one of the dozens of charities looking for extra help, as the demand is only increasing.
One in eight central Virginians is food insecure because of COVID-19.
Mayor Stoney says that while 2020 is coming to a close, hopefully, the pandemic will too.
The need for volunteers and monetary relief is at an all-time high heading into the New Year.
“Please find your way to help,” Mayor Stoney said. “I think the keyword for 2020 is H-E-L-P, help and you can do it in so many ways. Some come to Feedmore to help out, some go through the church, through Facebook and some people give blood. All of these are great acts of service. But 2020 is coming to an end and hopefully, hope is on the horizon.”
Before heading out the door, Mayor Stoney gave one last plea to please keep gatherings as small as possible.
Even during the holiday season, the virus doesn’t take a break during the holidays.
